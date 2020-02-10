10-year-old boy sodomised by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the accused lured the boy to a field and sodomized him. The boy managed to get back home and narrated his ordeal to his parents, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused, who is absconding, they said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

