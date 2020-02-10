One Naxal killed, four CRPF personnel injured in Chattisgarh encounter
One Naxal killed, four CRPF personnel injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
