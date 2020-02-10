Locals stage protest in Jamia Nagar against CAA-NRC

Scores of residents in Jamia Nagar staged a protest on Monday outside Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and NRC.

The protesters led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising JMI students and alumni, plan to march to Parliament to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters raised slogans like "Kagaz Nahi dikhayenge (we will not furnish our papers)".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

