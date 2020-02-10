Have set up a high-level committee to look into Feb 6 incident: Gargi Principal

The Gargi college administration has set up a "high-level fact-finding committee" to look inot the February 6 incident when a group of men gatecrashed the college's annual festival and molested women students, college Principal Promila Kumar said here on Monday. Kumar said that the committee would meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information regarding the alleged sexual assault on students by some unidentified men last week.

"We are fully committed to the safety and security of our students. We have set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information. The committee will prepare a report in a time-bound manner," Kumar told ANI, adding that the students will also have the option of approaching the internal complaint committee (ICC ) of the Gargi college for a confidential enquiry. Condemning the outrageous incident which took place during the annual festival on February 6, the Principal noted that the institution will file complaints to the police at the earliest so that perpetrators can be brought to justice.

"We will set up a security protocol to ensure such incidents can never take place again," she said. The college authorities, earlier today, lodged a case under Sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Hauz Khas police station.

After the complaint was registered, DCP South Atul Thakur said that a Police Inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as investigation officer in the case while the Additional DCP (South), Geetanjali Khandelwal, will oversee the investigation. Kumar highlighted that the institution stands with the students whose safety and security is the college's first priority.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also reached the college today. Speaking to ANI, a student of the Gargi college said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. (ANI)

