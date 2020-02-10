One killed, two injured in clash over land dispute

Prohibitory order under section 144 Crpc was imposed in Assam's Hailakandi district after one person was killed and two others injured in a clash over a land dispute, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said two groups clashed over a plot of land at Mohanpur village, about 13 km from here on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Sharma Mazumdar (32), a resident of Bhatirkupa village and an employee of Hailakandi Block Development Office, police said. The SP said the two injured persons were admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Cachar district.

After the clash, a large number of people had gathered in the town demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Prohibitory order was imposed in the district after the incident as a precautionary measure, police said.

Three persons including the main accused Saibur Rahman has been arrested, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.