Reading Mission-Haryana launched to promote reading habits among students: Education Minister

Haryana on Monday launched 'Reading Mission-Haryana' initiative to promote reading habits among students, said state education minister Kanwar Pal. "We have launched an initiative 'Reading Mission-Haryana' to promote reading habits among students in higher educational institutes," Kanwar Pal said.

Under this initiative, time will be allocated for discussion on book reviews and reading newspapers, he added. On January 4, the Education Minister had extended his support to state power minister Ranjit Chautala's announcement over not allowing kids, whose parents are defaulting in electricity bill payment, to sit for government based competitive examinations until the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the electricity department.

"What is the problem with this? Children of those who have not paid their electricity dues should not be allowed to sit for the exams of government jobs. The government is thinking about this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.