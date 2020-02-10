Media reports on KIA Motors released after proper investigation, govt should clarify, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Amid controversy over KIA Motors moving out of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the media had done a proper investigation before releasing their reports in this regard. "The media had done their investigation before informing the people the facts about KIA Motors. It is, however, the duty of the state government to clarify the issue," Naidu told ANI.

He also said that his government had with great difficulty convinced the KIA Motors to be in Andhra Pradesh. "When KIA Motors came, so did Hero Motors, Apollo Tyres, and Ashok Leyland." Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had on Saturday slammed the TDP for indulging in a smear campaign against the government on the matter of KIA Motors even after the company clarifying that it is not moving out of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

