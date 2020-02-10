Trust to discuss construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Feb 19
Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will discuss the construction of a temple in Ayodhya during its first meeting in Delhi on February 19, said trust member Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati here on Monday. The Centre had constituted an independent 15-member trust last week to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.
Saraswati said they will also discuss the inclusion of Shri Ram Mandir Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the trust. Seers at a VHP programme in Allahabad recently had demanded that Das, who had actively participated in the movement for the temple, be made the president of the trust.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati
- Ayodhya
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- Saraswati
- Lok Sabha
- VHP
ALSO READ
Instead of Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray should go for Hajj Yatra with Rahul Gandhi: GVL Rao
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra meets man on hunger strike at Shaheen Bagh
Narendra Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 6 pm
Delhi: BJP president hoists tricolour at party headquarters
Amit Shah to hold roadshow, public meetings in New Delhi today