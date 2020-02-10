Left Menu
Trust to discuss construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Feb 19

  PTI
  • |
  Allahabad
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:03 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will discuss the construction of a temple in Ayodhya during its first meeting in Delhi on February 19, said trust member Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati here on Monday. The Centre had constituted an independent 15-member trust last week to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

Saraswati said they will also discuss the inclusion of Shri Ram Mandir Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the trust. Seers at a VHP programme in Allahabad recently had demanded that Das, who had actively participated in the movement for the temple, be made the president of the trust.

