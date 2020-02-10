Fires in Mizoram between 2015 and 2019 claimed 10 lives:

Fire incidents in Mizoram between 2014 and 2019 had claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 31 others, an official said here on Monday. Damages of Rs 23.94 crore were caused to properties in 206 house blazes and 380 forest fires during the period, the official of the fire and emergency service department said.

He said the figures could differ with the forest department's data as the fire and emergency service department had recorded only those incidents it had responded to. The official said at least three persons had died in fire incidents last year.

A total of 171 fire incidents (both house and forest fires) had occurred in 2015, 104 in 2016, 90 in 2017, 93 in 2018 and 128 in 2019, he said. Meanwhile, the Mizoram government is observing fire prevention week from Monday.

Home Minister Lalchamliana, inaugurating the awareness week here, said the state government will set up few more fire stations in the newly created districts of Saitual, Hnahthial and Khawzawl. There are 14 functioning fire stations in the state, he said.

Lalchamliana called for concerted efforts to prevent forest fires..

