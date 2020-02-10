Bihar DGP inaugurates 'All India Police Shooting Competition'

The 20th 'All India Police Shooting Competition' was inaugurated by Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey at BMP-2 ground here on Monday. The competition will conclude on February 15.

In his inaugural address, Pandey said that its a matter of pride that Bihar got the opportunity to host the competition. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was supposed to inaugurate the competition but he could not do so because of his engagements, sources said..

