Don't get dishearten by defeat, reads poster at BJP's office on results day

As the AAP is all set for a massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, posters were seen at the BJP's office featuring Amit Shah's pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrogant with victory nor gets disheartened with defeat.

The posters at the BJP's Delhi unit office carried the message "Vijay se hum anhakari nahi hote haar se hum hatash nahi hote (Victory doesn't make us arrogant, and defeat doesn't dishearten us).

Shah was the force behind the BJP's high octane campaign in the national capital, where the party had deployed more than 200 of its MPs, Union ministers and many chief ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.