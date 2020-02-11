Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home after some work, the police said.

They stopped the e-rickshaw carrying the woman and asked her to remove the jewellery and wrap those in a newspaper. The miscreants even assisted her in removing the jewellery and wrapping those in a newspaper, a police officer said.

The woman was told such was being done as a precautionary measure as many incidents of snatching have gone up recently. The miscreants also gave the jewellery wrapped in newspaper back to her and she went home happily, the officer added, adding, after reaching home she found out that her jewellery was replaced with glass bangles.

Then she lodged a complaint with the English Bazaar Police Station, the police officer, adding, an investigation has been initiated. The Superintendent of Police of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, asked people to stay alert..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.