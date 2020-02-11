Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn Cong walks out of assembly over "delay" in Rebuild Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:54 IST
Oppn Cong walks out of assembly over "delay" in Rebuild Kerala

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly alleging delay in completion of works under 'Rebuild Kerala' project, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed it would take three years to rebuild the state, hit by two consecutive floods. Vijayan said the state received the first installment from the World Bank for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) and listed out the works initiated and completed by the state government under the project.

He was replying to the notice for an adjournment motion moved by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member P K Basheer alleging that the works under RKI have not been completed and some not even started even as the project was declared one and a half years ago. "This problem (alleged delay) must be viewed with the understanding that the rebuilding process will be completed only in three years. It was not meant to be completed in a year," Vijayan said.

He noted that the project was for the "future of Kerala" and his government has taken necessary steps to utilise the funds received in the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. "The first installment of Rs 1,750 crore of the total amount, allotted by the World Bank for RKI has already been released," he said adding the process for receiving the second installment was underway.

"At least eight meetings of the high-level committee have already been held. A total Rs 1,850 crore worth projects have been given in-principle approval, including in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, road, water supply and other livelihood occupations," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also said that out of the Rs 1,850 crore approved, sanction has been given for projects worth Rs 827 crore.

However, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala criticised the Left government, saying it accorded permission to open around 161 quarries in the state, which has faced two major floods in recent times. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan claimed that the permissions were given as per rules and law of the land.

Jayarajan also said no quarries were allowed in the flood-affected areas of the state. The Chief Minister listed out the amount allotted for various departments including Public Works Department, Local Self Governments, Transport, Forest, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Waste Management departments among many others.

As Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused to allow the notice for discussion, the Opposition walked out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syr...

Top FIFA, UEFA officials head to crisis-hit Greece

Athens, Feb 11 AFP Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said Tuesday. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Gr...

INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah urgently met with Iraqi militia leaders, seeking to unite them in the face of a huge void left...

Berkshire's Brooks running unit sues Brooks Brothers over trademark

Brooks, the running shoe and apparel unit of billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Brooks Brothers, pitting two companies whose roots date back more than a century against each ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020