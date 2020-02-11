Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fight last Tuesday and then got her admitted a local hospital where she died of severe internal injuries on Thursday, he said.

"The post-mortem report of Rajawadi Hospital revealed the injuries were due to assault. Her mother said Monetro used to beat up Emma over money. He was arrested for murder on Monday and sent to police custody till February 14," he added. The two got married in 2017 after meeting in 2012 while working at a BPO, police said..

