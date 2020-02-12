Left Menu
Rape victim's father shot dead in UP

Father of a girl, who was allegedly raped six months back in Shikohabad, was shot dead on the night of February 10 in Tilak Nagar, police said.

Sachindra Patel, Senior Superintendent of Police Firozabad. Image Credit: ANI

Father of a girl, who was allegedly raped six months back in Shikohabad, was shot dead on the night of February 10 in Tilak Nagar, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar. He was taken to a government trauma centre but was declared brought dead.

Sachindra Patel, Senior Superintendent of Police Firozabad, said: "Based on the family's complaint, a First Information Report has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem and five teams have been deployed to arrest the accused." Based on the negligence which has been observed prima facie, Inspector Shikohabad, Inspector North Kotwali and a Thana Inchage have been suspended, he added.

Meanwhile, Agra Inspector General Satish A Ganesh said earlier a reward of Rs 15,000 were announced for information on the accused and now it has been extended to Rs 50,000. The family of the rape victim alleged that no action has been taken in the case for the past six months. They also alleged that the accused made a call to the victim's mother a few days back and threatened them.

Bunty, deceased's brother, said the rape case trial was scheduled for Tuesday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. "My brother was coming for the trial but he was shot by miscreants," he said. (ANI)

