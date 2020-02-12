Two men held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Jaipur airport

Smuggled gold weighing 1.066 kg and worth Rs 44.96 lakh was seized at Jaipur International Airport here from two passengers, who hid the yellow metal in their rectum, a Customs official said Wednesday. Both the accused were arrested upon landing at the airport from international flights coming from Bangkok and Dubai late on Tuesday night, the officer said.

"Acting on the intelligence and profiling, two passengers were detained for interrogation. They were concealing gold paste pallets in rectum, which were recovered after the due process. Both the accused have been arrested," Customs Deputy Commissioner Yatish Mani told PTI. He said both men were working as carriers for petty cash and do not know the source and delivery clients. They do not hold any past crime record, he added.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Bilal, a resident of Ghaziabad, who had landed at the airport from Bangkok and Mahamood Abdul Nazir, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala. Gold weighing 590 grams (Rs 24.65 lakh) and 476 grams (Rs 20.31 lakh) of 99.5 per cent purity was recovered from the respective accused.

The two men are being further interrogated about the nexus between the source and delivery clients, the officer said.

