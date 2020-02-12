Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three firemen killed as three-storey building collapses in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:04 IST
Three firemen killed as three-storey building collapses in Jammu

Three firemen were killed and six persons injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Jammu city on Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze, officials said. Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, V K Singh said the building in Golepulli area of Tallab Tillo, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during the fire fighting operation.

"We lost three personnel in the incident, while six persons -- four civilians and two firemen -- were rescued in an injured condition and were evacuated to a hospital," Singh who supervised the rescue operation, told PTI. Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rushed to the scene and were later joined by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the trapped persons.

After hectic efforts, the bodies of the three trapped firefighters identified as Vimal Kumar Raina, Rattan Chand and Mohammad Aslam were retrieved from under the debris, Singh said. He said the fire department rushed firefighters after receiving a distress call at 4.48 am and were making efforts to put out the blaze when suddenly the building collapsed at 5.30 am.

"We have rescued four trapped civilians in the morning while two of our personnel suffered injuries. All the rescued persons were evacuated and taken to a hospital," Singh said, adding that while one of the firemen is being treated for serious burn injuries, the other is undergoing treatment for head injuries. "There was a huge stock of timber in the saw mill and a gas cylinder also exploded during the fire as a result of which the building collapsed due to intense heat," the DG said.

He said the NDRF team was mobilized from Pathankot to assist in the rescue operation. Lauding the role of the fire and emergency department in restricting the blaze in the congested area, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said despite suffering casualties, the firefighters did a tremendous job in controlling the fire and rescuing trapped civilians.

"It is a tragic incident and we are looking into the cause of the fire. It is a matter of investigation whether the building was unsafe," he told reporters. An official of the NDRF said they got the call at around 6 am and joined the rescue effort around 8.30 am.

"The rescue operation took time as we have to make an approach through the debris to reach the trapped persons," he said, adding that no one else is believed to be trapped under the rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negotiations between Washi...

UPDATE 2-Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over virus fears to dock

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday. For nearly two weeks...

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Department under Bill Barr i...

Charge sheet filed in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, CBI informs HC

The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020