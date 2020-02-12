Vietnam's national media group VOV inaugurates its first Indian bureau

Vietnam's national media group VOV on Wednesday inaugurated its first Indian bureau in Delhi in the presence of Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh. Voice of Vietnam (VOV), which runs multiple radio and television channels, two online newspapers and one print newspaper, has a total of 13 bureaus in countries other than Vietnam.

In his speech, VOV president Nguyen said,"VOV correspondents in India are entrusted with the mission to strictly abide by laws of Vietnam and India, to take directions from VOV leaders and the Vietnamese Embassy in India." Ky also said that VOV correspondents would "spare no effort in fulfilling the assigned duties, helping to consolidate traditional partnership and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India".

Delhi would be 13th overseas representative bureau of the VOV group. Along with Vietnamese the vice president, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau was also present at the event.

