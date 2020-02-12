Govt pro-Kannada,says Yediyurappa, asks outfits to call off

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared that his was a "pro-Kannada" government, even as several organisations have called for a statewide bandh on Thursday demanding implementation of theSarojini Mahishi report aimed at providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state. Requesting the organisations to call off the protest, he appealed to the agitators not to cause inconvenience to the general public.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no need to call for bandh and cause inconvenience to public.

"Let them come and meet me today itself if required, I will wait for them at my residence, let them come and discuss in the interest of the people. We are also pro-Kannada, want things to be favourable for Kannadigas, want children of Kannada get jobs.

I'm ready to everything that is possible for it," he said, adding that he was with them and will extend full cooperation. Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said the government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report and already implemented it in the government sector.

"In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step," he added. Several pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for a statewide 'bandh' demanding implementation of the report.

The Sarojini Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka and it submitted the report two years later. Responding to a question on the Congress extending support to the bandh, Yediyurappa wanted to know what that party did while in power.

"I don't want to speak about others. I want to ask- Congress was in power right. What did they do? They aregiving support to (agitation or bandh) while in opposition, what did they do while in power for five years? Rather than doing politics in the name of- Congress, BJP and JDS, honestly I'm ready work to solve issues in a non partisan way," he said.

Congress leader and leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had recently met Kannada organisations agitating for the implementation of the report and extended full support to them. The protest organised by the "Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of "Karnataka Rakshana Vedike" , has been backed by Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, farmers' associations, street vendors association, trade unions and transporters' associations.PTI KSU BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.