Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt pro-Kannada,says Yediyurappa, asks outfits to call off

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:00 IST
Govt pro-Kannada,says Yediyurappa, asks outfits to call off

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared that his was a "pro-Kannada" government, even as several organisations have called for a statewide bandh on Thursday demanding implementation of theSarojini Mahishi report aimed at providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state. Requesting the organisations to call off the protest, he appealed to the agitators not to cause inconvenience to the general public.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no need to call for bandh and cause inconvenience to public.

"Let them come and meet me today itself if required, I will wait for them at my residence, let them come and discuss in the interest of the people. We are also pro-Kannada, want things to be favourable for Kannadigas, want children of Kannada get jobs.

I'm ready to everything that is possible for it," he said, adding that he was with them and will extend full cooperation. Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said the government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report and already implemented it in the government sector.

"In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step," he added. Several pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for a statewide 'bandh' demanding implementation of the report.

The Sarojini Mahishi Committee, headed by former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka and it submitted the report two years later. Responding to a question on the Congress extending support to the bandh, Yediyurappa wanted to know what that party did while in power.

"I don't want to speak about others. I want to ask- Congress was in power right. What did they do? They aregiving support to (agitation or bandh) while in opposition, what did they do while in power for five years? Rather than doing politics in the name of- Congress, BJP and JDS, honestly I'm ready work to solve issues in a non partisan way," he said.

Congress leader and leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had recently met Kannada organisations agitating for the implementation of the report and extended full support to them. The protest organised by the "Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of "Karnataka Rakshana Vedike" , has been backed by Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, farmers' associations, street vendors association, trade unions and transporters' associations.PTI KSU BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RS clocks 96 pc productivity in first phase of Budget session; 155 MPs speak in house

Rajya Sabha recorded 96 per cent productivity during the first phase of the Budget session with 155 members speaking during the nine days of sitting from January 31 to February 11. According to data provided by Rajya Sabha secretariat, duri...

Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote is due ...

Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

A Dubai appeal court has dismissed a freezing order on a 436 million superyacht belonging to a Russian billionaire at the centre of one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, according to a copy of the final ruling reviewed by Reuters.But...

UPDATE 2-Upholding celibacy, Pope sidesteps bid to ordain some married men

Pope Francis on Wednesday dismissed a proposal to allow some married men to be ordained in remote areas, reaffirming the Roman Catholic Churchs centuries-old commitment to celibacy among priests.The decision, one of the most significant of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020