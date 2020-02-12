Punjab notifies policy for recovery of water arrears, sewerage charges

The Punjab government has notified a one-time settlement policy for the recovery of water arrears and sewerage charges in urban local bodies.

Under the settlement policy, if the principal amount is paid within a period of three months, the interest and penalty on arrears will be waived, said state Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra in a release here.

The minister further said the payable amount will have to be deposited in lump sum and failure to do so will attract both interest and penalty in addition to disconnection by the civic bodies concerned.

