DRI sleuths seize 2.5 kg gold at Hyderabad, Mumbai airports

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths have seized 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs one crore in three separate operations held at Hyderabad and Mumbai airports and arrested eight people, officials said on Wednesday. The eight were allegedly involved in the smuggling of the gold from Dubai and they were arrested on Tuesday.

An official press release said three people were arrested while exchanging 931 gms gold which was brought from Dubai by one of the accused at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. In another case at the airport, the sleuths apprehended two persons with 650 gms gold.

At Mumbai's ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj International Airport, three people were arrested for allegedly being involved in smuggling 931 gms gold into India, the release added..

