New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL62 JK-LD ENVOYS Fresh batch of 25 envoys in JK on 2-day govt-facilitated trip Srinagar/New Delhi: A second batch of 25 foreign envoys arrived here on Wednesday as part of a union government-facilitated trip to help them have a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a region which faced months of harsh restrictions after its special status was stripped of in August.

DEL63 POL-JK-LD CPI(M) Notify J-K as central jail; AAP win 'light' in 'regime of darkness': Tarigami New Delhi: CPI(M) senior leader from Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre, asking it to notify Jammu and Kashmir as a "central jail" so that it no longer has to enforce draconian laws like the Public Safety Act on its citizens. DES32 JK-ENVOYS-ILTIJA Kim Jong Un would be proud of such orchestrated diplomacy: Iltija Mufti on envoys' visit to J-K Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday termed the visit of foreign envoys to Kashmir as "orchestrated diplomacy" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "would be proud of". DEL82 GOVT-JK-MINISTERS Union ministers submit reports to PMO on implementation of welfare schemes in J&K New Delhi: More than 30 Union ministers, who visited Jammu and Kashmir last month, have submitted their feedback to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the implementation of various development schemes there, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL86 UP-2NDLD PRIYANKA Priyanka visits Akhilesh's stronghold, meets kin of jailed anti-CAA protesters Azamgarh (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the families of jailed anti-CAA protesters in Akhilesh Yadav’s stronghold, days after her party targeted the SP chief for not finding time to visit his parliamentary constituency. DEL74 UP-NIRBHAYA-KIN-CMO Ballia DM orders probe as video on spat between CMO and Nirbhaya's grandpa goes viral Ballia: The Ballia district administration has launched a probe into allegations that the chief medical officer here misbehaved with the grandfather of the December 2012 Delhi gangrape-cum-murder victim Nirbhaya.

DES19 UP-GIRIRAJ-DEOBAND Deoband 'Gangotri of terrorism', says Giriraj Saharanpur: BJP leader Giriraj Singh here stoked a controversy by describing Deoband as the "Gangotri of terrorism" from where terrorists like Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed come. DES44 PB-AAP-KHAIRA Difficult to revive AAP fortunes in Punjab: Khaira Chandigarh: Former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday said the party deserved praise for the victory in the Delhi assembly polls but claimed that it was difficult to revive its fortunes in Punjab. DES18 HR-LEGISLATOR-SUGAR MILLS Rs 3,300 cr loss shown by Hry cooperative sugar mills, claims MLA Balraj Kundu Chandigarh: Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who is supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, on Wednesday claimed that the state's cooperative sugar mills have shown a loss of Rs 3,300 crore and alleged it was due to corruption and malpractices. DES15 HR-HOODA Haryana govt's motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing': Hooda Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at Haryana's ruling BJP-JJP coalition, saying there are burning issues facing the state but it seems that the government's motto is "look busy, do nothing".

DES20 RJ-ASSEMBLY-UPROAR Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Kota hospital deaths Jaipur: Opposition members chanted slogans amid an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday over the recent deaths of children at a government hospital in Kota. DES17 RJ-METEOR Streak of light in sky triggers meteor speculation in Rajasthan Jaipur: An unexplained streak of light in the sky seen in Rajasthan's Alwar district triggered speculation that it was a meteor..

