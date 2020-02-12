10 held in connection with molestation of women in Gargi College

Ten people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, police said. Over 11 police teams were looking at the technical details available and also visiting various sites in NCR to identify the suspects and investigate the case, they said.

Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, the police said. The Delhi Police on February 10 registered a case in connection with the incident.

A group of men had broken into the institute during the 'Riverie' fest on February 6 and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

