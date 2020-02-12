Left Menu
J-K admin directs officers to come up with plan of action to avoid road accidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:11 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed the officers to take necessary measures and come up with a plan of action to avoid road accidents and remove traffic congestion in the union territory. Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar passed the directions to bring plans in force in order to lessen the cases of road accidents during a meeting convened here to discuss various traffic issues, an official spokesperson said.

He said the meeting also discussed various issues and grievances of transporters of J-K and the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation. Expressing concern over road accidents, the advisor directed the officers to identify black spots, where there is frequent occurrence of accidents, and the measures to be taken to address these spots.

He asked the officers to undertake a proper analysis of road accidents and come up with a proper plan of action to minimise them to save lives. Bhatnagar asked the officers to visit the fatal accident spots and gather all the relevant information so that remedial measures can be taken.

The advisor reviewed the progress of the Road Accident Data Management System and directed that it be operationalised within 15 days. The RIDE Safe App also requires to be effectively utilised, he said.

He said the fundamental rule of traffic flow is that we should know the critical bottleneck areas so that action can be taken accordingly. While directing the officers to take concerted action in this regard, he asked them to implement immediate measures to address the issue till long-term measures are put in place.

The advisor directed the officers to do things in mission mode. "Strict enforcement of laws should be ensured and proper monitoring needs to be done," he said and asked the officers to ensure deployment of traffic policemen at critical spots and license and permits of repeated offenders should be cancelled.

He also said that checks and balances should be in place in issuing of driving licenses. "Enforcement should be done strictly and intelligently and a closer monitoring system should be put in place to avoid road accidents. Overloading of commercial vehicles has also to be checked," he said.

