Ghaziabad administration distributes spinning wheels bearing teachings of Gandhi

The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday distributed spinning wheels to it employees following a Union government's directive to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, an official said. Spinning wheels have been distributed to administrative employees and a few other people as Mahatma Gandhi had officially suspended the non-cooperation movement on February 12, 1992 after the Chauri Chaura incident, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

He said Gandhi adhered to non-violence and halted the movement after a police post was set afire and 22 policemen died in Chauri Chaura. The spinning wheels, with five teachings of Bapu carved on them, would bring around positivity, the DM said.

