Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five members of family found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 23:42 IST
Five members of family found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their rented house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12), they said.

Police received information at 11.16 am from Shambhu's neighbours, who complained of foul smell emanating from the house. Police personnel broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

The bodies of the three children were found in one room and that of the couple in another room, police said. "Today, we received information that foul smell was emanating from a house. Police reached the spot and broke open the door which was locked from outside. They found the bodies of five people, including three children," Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar said.

"It is too early to say the reason of death. The bodies were in a highly decomposed state. The cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem," Kumar said. The postmortem will be conducted at GTB hospital, police said.

A forensic team has also been called in, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya. "We are trying to find Shambhu's mobile phone. We have not recovered any weapon from the house," he said.

"The house was also not ransacked. We are investigating the matter and going to file a case under Section 302 (murder)," Surya said. No note has been recovered from the spot, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shambhu, who hailed from Supole district in Bihar, used to drive an e-rickshaw, the DCP said. He had been living in the rented house for the past five months.

Deepa Verma, director of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, said, "Teams from physics, biology and photo departments visited the crime scene to collect samples. The postmortem examination will clear whether it was a murder or suicide. We have requested the police to preserve the bodies so that DNA samples can be collected." PTI NIT AMP SLB SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

CCI dismisses complaint of unfair biz practices against Voda Idea, Jio, Airtel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Organisers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been cancelled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday. With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona ...

Indian govt insists "plenty of evidence" to prove Mallya guilty

By Poonam Joshi The Indian government on Wednesday reiterated its accusation that Vijay Mallya willfully misrepresented the financial health of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, as the fraud-accused liquor barons appeal against his extra...

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryants death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remain...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020