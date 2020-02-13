4 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

At least four people were killed and around 16 seriously injured on Wednesday night as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the accident took place at around 10 pm in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). Around four persons have died while around 16 are seriously injured. The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said. The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work. He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.

