Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officials said. One of the injured persons was reported to be critical and was referred to the government-run Hamidia Hospital here, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, Chief Public Relations Officer Priyanka Dixit said.

The Bhopal railway division has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The mishap took place around 9 am when the slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between platform Nos. 2 and 3 collapsed at the station, Dixit said, adding that eight people were injured in the incident.

"The condition of one of them is critical," she said, adding that the victim was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The victims were mostly passengers who were standing under the ill-fated FOB, Bhopal railway division's public relations officer I A Siddique told PTI.

Two of the injured persons were discharged after treatment, he said. The others were undergoing treatment at the private Chirayu Hospital here, Dixit said.

Teams of railway doctors were present at both the Hamidia and Chirayu Hospitals to assist the injured persons, she added. The Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal, Uday Borwanker has ordered a high-level probe into the mishap, Siddique said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a tweet, said he was saddened over the tragedy, and directed the local administration to provide all assistance to the injured persons. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the victims..

