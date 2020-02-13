Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre taking definitive approach to tackle drug trafficking trade: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government is taking a definitive approach to control drug trafficking trade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:24 IST
Centre taking definitive approach to tackle drug trafficking trade: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a conference on combating drug trafficking for BIMSTEC countries in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government is taking a definitive approach to control drug trafficking trade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a conference on combating drug trafficking for BIMSTEC countries here, Shah said that a law will be framed by the government for coordination among different organisations to tackle the drug menace.

"We will not allow the import and export of intoxicating drugs. We are completely dedicated to controlling drug trafficking. I congratulate the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its manual, which has been prepared in a very short time. India has zero-tolerance towards intoxicating drugs," the Home Minister asserted. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are taking a definitive approach to control drug trafficking and trade. We are about to set a framework for coordination among different organizations to fight this challenge," he said.

Referring to a data compiled by the World Drug Report, Shah said that 5.5 per cent of people in the world between 15-64 years are using drugs. "That means over 27 crore people use such drugs. The swift rise in this number is alarming. In 2010, it was 21 crore," he added.

Shah said that drug trafficking trade is a major income source for anti-social elements and terrorists. "These elements use this income for their illegal and unlawful activities," he added. The Home Minister said, "We must utilise our trans-national ability against terrorism and drug trafficking. In 2019, the amount of illegal heroin in India had crossed 2 metric tons by September. In 2018, the total number was only 1.2 metric tons. This shows how diligently our agencies have increased their work."

Talking about the steps, the Centre has taken to combat the menace, Shah said that the Centre has initiated better coordination and linkage between organisations that combat illegal drugs. "We have formulated national coordination between Union and State agencies to perform this task better," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Accor signs agreement to open new Ibis Styles hotel in Ethiopia

Accor Accor.com, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, is expanding its presence in Ethiopia after signing a management agreement to open a new property under its design-led economy brand, Ibis Styles.In a move that ramps up its ambi...

Coronavirus travel slowdown spreads from China across Asia-study

The coronavirus outbreak is causing travel demand across the whole Asia Pacific region to slump, data showed on Thursday, as the impact of the flu-like illness on future bookings spreads beyond China. ForwardKeys, a travel analytic company,...

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro goes official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

MEA awarded for performing notable work in e-office implementation

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA has won an award certificate for performing commendable work in the implementation of e-office.The award was bestowed on the ministry for achieving a compliance rate of more than 80 percent.It was handed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020