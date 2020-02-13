Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar versus Lara in Road Safety World Series opener

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:15 IST
Tendulkar versus Lara in Road Safety World Series opener

Two of the biggest names in world cricket -- legendary Sachin Tendulkar and West Indian Brian Lara -- will once again be up against each other for a noble cause. The two champion players will clash against each other in the opening game of the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series', a T20 tournament, when India Legends will take on West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium here on March 7.

As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament. The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

According to the organisers, the series aims to create awareness about road safety. Two of these 11 matches will be played at Wankhede, four at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, four at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium here on March 22.

Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and D Y Patil will host one match each featuring the host team. India Legends led by Tendulkar will play against Sri Lanka Legends at D Y Patil on March 10.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series and the games will commence at 7 pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

Growing bill to fix Britain's Big Ben

London, Feb 13 AFP The bill to repair Londons iconic Big Ben clock tower has increased by millions of pounds after the discovery of World War II bomb damage, pollution and asbestos, Britains parliament said Thursday. The cost of renovating ...

Accor signs agreement to open new Ibis Styles hotel in Ethiopia

Accor Accor.com, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, is expanding its presence in Ethiopia after signing a management agreement to open a new property under its design-led economy brand, Ibis Styles.In a move that ramps up its ambi...

Coronavirus travel slowdown spreads from China across Asia-study

The coronavirus outbreak is causing travel demand across the whole Asia Pacific region to slump, data showed on Thursday, as the impact of the flu-like illness on future bookings spreads beyond China. ForwardKeys, a travel analytic company,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020