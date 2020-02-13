Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA suspends 2 SpiceJet pilots for four-and-half months for damaging runway edge lights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:26 IST
DGCA suspends 2 SpiceJet pilots for four-and-half months for damaging runway edge lights

Aviation regulator DGCA suspended two SpiceJet pilots on Thursday for a period of four-and-half months for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport while landing a B 737 plane on October 31 last year, according to an official document. "Investigation has revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights," the document of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

It also noted that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident. The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.

Show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the "lapses". The reply sent by both the pilots were deemed to be "not satisfactory" and therefore, the regulator suspended the license held by them for a period of four-and-half months, the document stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. AFP CPS...

Times Bridge invests USD 53 mn in meditation app Headspace

Times Bridge, the private equity arm of media major Times Group, has invested USD 53 million about Rs 375 crore in California-based Headspace, an app for meditation. The funding also opens the entry of the Santa Monica-based company into th...

UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government

Left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with center-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new Irish government following an inconclusive election last weekend. The request pu...

Kerala Opposition leader demands DGP's removal over CAG report on missing weapons, 'misuse' of funds

After a CAG report pulling up the Kerala Police over misuse of modernisation funds and the missing rifles and ammunition became public, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has demanded probes by CBI and NI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020