Man held for killing 5 family members in Delhi's Bhajanpura

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:47 IST
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing five members of a family, including three children, over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said. The accused has been identified as Prabhu Mishra and is a relative of the family.

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their rented house in the Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances Wednesday morning, police said. They were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and their children Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12).

Mishra had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Chaudhary. The murders were a fallout of a dispute related to that money, police said.

