Samples of 200 people housed at ITBP facility in Delhi collected for coronavirus test

A team of doctors on Thursday collected samples of 200 out 406 people housed at quarantine facility of ITBP in Delhi's Chhawla to test them for novel coronavirus. Samples of rest 206 people will be taken on Friday. After the collection process, the samples will be sent to the designated laboratories.

A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, early this month are being looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP. "The reports shall be received by 16th/17th day in the Camp though ICMR. Based on the reports, a decision can be taken to discharge the travellers, if agreed to by the authorities, will be done on the 18th day from the Camp. All travellers are being looked after with due medical protocol," officials said.

Two people were shifted to Safdurjung Hospital on Wednesday due to cough and fever. The team of doctor is conducting periodical checkups as per medical protocol.

Samples of all 406 people are found negative earlier, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.