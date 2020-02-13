Anti-superstition NGO wants FIR against Indurikar Maharaj
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), a voluntary organisation working to
educate people against superstitious beliefs, has demanded filing of a police case against popular Marathi 'kirtankar'
(preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar over his recent remarks. In a video that has gone viral on social media,
Indurikar Maharaj is seen purportedly saying that if intercourse with a woman is done on even date, a male child is
born and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. "If intercourse is done at inauspicious time, the
child that is born, would bring a bad name to the family. If the timing (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of the
output (child) will be sub-standard," he is also purportedly seen saying in the video.
He had made the remarks during his kirtan (sermon) at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district.
MANS objected to his statements saying they are "unscientific, irresponsible, insulting to women, and against
the law and constitution". MANS executive president Avinash Patil said the
statement made by Indurikar clearly indicates that he has violated the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal
Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and hence a police case should be filed against him.
The PCPNDT Act was enacted with the aim of stopping female foeticides and curb the declining sex ratio in the
country. "Under section 22 of the PCPNDT Act advertising of
prenatal sex determination is banned. The advertising of prenatal sex determination and selection of sex through any
kind of printed material, verbal communication, SMS, phone and internet is also banned," he said.
"Therefore, a police case should be filed against Indurikar Maharaj," he said.
Through his kirtan, he has also violated the anti- Black Magic Act, Patil alleged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
