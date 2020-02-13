Anti-superstition NGO wants FIR against Indurikar Maharaj

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), a voluntary organisation working to

educate people against superstitious beliefs, has demanded filing of a police case against popular Marathi 'kirtankar'

(preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar over his recent remarks. In a video that has gone viral on social media,

Indurikar Maharaj is seen purportedly saying that if intercourse with a woman is done on even date, a male child is

born and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. "If intercourse is done at inauspicious time, the

child that is born, would bring a bad name to the family. If the timing (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of the

output (child) will be sub-standard," he is also purportedly seen saying in the video.

He had made the remarks during his kirtan (sermon) at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district.

MANS objected to his statements saying they are "unscientific, irresponsible, insulting to women, and against

the law and constitution". MANS executive president Avinash Patil said the

statement made by Indurikar clearly indicates that he has violated the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal

Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and hence a police case should be filed against him.

The PCPNDT Act was enacted with the aim of stopping female foeticides and curb the declining sex ratio in the

country. "Under section 22 of the PCPNDT Act advertising of

prenatal sex determination is banned. The advertising of prenatal sex determination and selection of sex through any

kind of printed material, verbal communication, SMS, phone and internet is also banned," he said.

"Therefore, a police case should be filed against Indurikar Maharaj," he said.

Through his kirtan, he has also violated the anti- Black Magic Act, Patil alleged.

