Woman complains harassment by man inside Delhi Metro train, case registered

A woman has alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered, police said on Thursday. In a series of Tweets, the woman claimed that on Wednesday night when she was returning to Gurgaon on a metro train, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site.

Delhi metro officials replied to the woman's tweet saying that were looking into the matter and advised her that passengers must immediately report such matter to the DMRC or CISF helpline or contact metro officials. On Thursday, the police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the matter was being investigated.

