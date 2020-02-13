Left Menu
No rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

  13-02-2020
(Eds: rpting after correcting typo in headline) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI): A day after the CAG

audit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,police

on Thursday maintained that no rifles were missing, even as the opposition Congress and BJP slammed the government.

"Twenty five INSAS rifles were reportedly missing as per the CAG report. The crime branch investigation conducted so

far has revealed that no INSAS rifle is missing as on today. The Crime Branch is once again doing a physical cross

verification of all the weapons issued to the Special Armed Police (SAP). Investigation is going on to trace the missing

rounds," a statement from the state police media centre said on Thursday night.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report had stated that 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a

joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB, along with the Assistant Commandant.

The CAG had come down on state police chief DGP Loknath Behera for purchasing bullet proof vehicles for VVIP security,

violating guidelines. There was shortage of 250 9 mm Drill Cartridges,which was

"covered up" with dummy cartridges, the report on General and Social sector for the fiscal ending March 31,2018 had said.

Slamming the LDF government,Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the allegations against the DGP

and state police had put Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the defensive as he heads the home department.

"Does it mean the CM was unaware of the matters?,It needs to be found out whether these missing rifles and ammunition

had been handed over to the extremist outfits", he wrote on his Facebook page.

Attacking the government over the CAG report, Kerala PCC President Mullapally Ramachandran demanded the resignation of

Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera. "Both the Chief Minister and State police chief should

resign and face action," Ramachandran said. He alleged that a CBI probe will not bring out the truth

as Behera was close to the Narendra Modi government. Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala

wrote to the Chief Minister, demanding removal of Behera from the post in the wake of serious allegations levelled against

him and the police department in the CAG report. In his letter, the senior congress leader said a CBI

probe against Behara and the NIA investigation into the missing rifles and cartridges needs to be conducted.

"The letter was sent yesterday itself. I am surprised that the Chief Minister has said he has not received it,"

Chennithala's office quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Behara also met Chief Minister at the

Secretariat. The DGP is expected to leave for the U.K. in the first

week of March to attend a conference, police sources said.

