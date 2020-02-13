Nitish expresses grief over UP accident, announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over a Motihari-bound bus, coming

from New Delhi, meeting with an accident in Uttar Pradesh which

has claimed at least 14 lives and left 25 others injured.

All the passengers were from Bihar. Condoling the deaths, the chief minister announced an

ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured passenger of the ill-

fated bus which collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district.

He also directed an official stationed at the Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi to visit the site of the mishap and ensure

proper medical treatment to all those who have received injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.