T'gana CM inspects Kaleswaram project works

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday directed officials to put in

place systems to lift flood waters from Laxmi barrage in the state government's flagship Kaleswaram, during the next

monsoon season. Rao, who inspected the Kaleswaram project works near

Karimnagar made several suggestions to the engineering officials.

He instructed them to ensure that flood waters during the coming monsoon should be lifted from the Laxmi barrage, a

release from his office said. Rao said it was the responsibility of the engineers to

see to it that water from the projects was lifted from time to time and the barrages were filled.

The process of irrigation water filling up the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), barrages under the Kaleswaram project,

the reservoirs, canals and reaching up to the last acre in the irrigated area be monitored, he was quoted as saying by the

release. If work is done with proper coordination, the available

water of Godavari river can be utilised 100 per cent, he noted.

Following his visit, Rao held a meeting with officials at Karimnagar.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) worth Rs 80,000 crore, touted as the world's largest multi-stage

multi-purpose scheme, was inaugurated in July last year. According to official sources, he sought a plan of action

to be prepared to fill all the tanks in the state. The Chief Minister directed that repairs be carried out

to irrigation canals before the end of May. He sanctioned construction of new Collector's offices at

Karimnagar and Nizamabad, the sources added.

