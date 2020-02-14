Fire breaks out in godown in Jabalpur district
A fire broke out at a godown in the Gohalpur region of Jabalpur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
A fire broke out at a godown in the Gohalpur region of Jabalpur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
10 fire tenders have arrived at the spot to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.