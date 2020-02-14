Youth booked in UP for objectional post on social media

A youth has been booked for allegedly posting an objectional message on social media targeting a religion, police said on Friday.

The case was filed at Miranpur town of the district on Thursday on the basis of a complaint from one Ankur Pehawan, they said.

Police are searching for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

