Youth booked in UP for objectional post on social media
A youth has been booked for allegedly posting an objectional message on social media targeting a religion, police said on Friday.
The case was filed at Miranpur town of the district on Thursday on the basis of a complaint from one Ankur Pehawan, they said.
Police are searching for the accused.
