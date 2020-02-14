Souls of Gandhi family are corrupt , says Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Rahul Gandhi for targeting the government on Pulwama terror attack anniversary, saying that the souls of Gandhi family are corrupt. "That was a Dastardly attack.. And this is a dastardly comment.. Who Benefitted the most? ..Mr Gandhi can you think beyond Benefits? ..off course not..this so called "Gandhi" family can never think beyond Benefits ..not just materialistically corrupt..their Souls are also Corrupt," tweeted Patra.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked who has been held accountable for the "security lapses" and also enquired about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack. "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

It was around 3:00 pm on this day, last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.

Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to punish perpetrators. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

