NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory.

"No surprises that a year post-Pulwama attack, NIA failed to nab culprits. The same agency is now sheltering it's pawn Davinder Singh who was caught with militants," Mufti tweeted. On February 6, Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. In December of that year, NC leader Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. On February 14 last year, around 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

