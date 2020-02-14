Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:17 IST
NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory.

"No surprises that a year post-Pulwama attack, NIA failed to nab culprits. The same agency is now sheltering it's pawn Davinder Singh who was caught with militants," Mufti tweeted. On February 6, Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. In December of that year, NC leader Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. On February 14 last year, around 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States, and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the att...

Virus-hit Hong Kong says it with face masks, not flowers

Hong Kong, Feb 14 AFP Hong Kongs flower markets are lamenting dismal Valentines Day sales as the city battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with admirers joking that a box of face masks is a better way to say I love you than a bouquet. A...

Kafeel Khan slapped with NSA for anti-CAA speech at AMU

The stringent National Security Act NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan, who is lodged in Mathura jail, in connection with his anti-CAA speech at the Aligarh Muslim University. Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai o...

Where's inquiry report? Who has been held accountable, asks CPI(M) on Pulwama attack anniv

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the CPIM on Friday questioned the government about the inquiry report of the incident and demanded its accountability, while accusing the BJP of seeking for votes in the name of the CRPF perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020