Youth Congress stages protest over LPG price hike

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here over the LPG price hike. The protest was led by IYC president Srinivas BV.

The protesters demanded that the government should rollback the LPG cylinder price hike . State-owned oil marketing companies increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders to the tune of Rs 149 per cylinder from February 12.

As a mark of protest, the IYC members also cooked food by using cow dung.

