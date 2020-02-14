Left Menu
Where's inquiry report? Who has been held accountable, asks CPI(M) on Pulwama attack anniv

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:57 IST
On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the CPI(M) on Friday questioned the government about the inquiry report of the incident and demanded its accountability, while accusing the BJP of seeking for votes in the name of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack. Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar drove an explosive-laden car next to a convoy of security vehicles and blew himself up on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district lat year, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

"Where is the Inquiry report one year on after the terror attack? Who has been held accountable for the loss of so many lives and the massive intelligence failure?" CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. He paid homage to the slain CRPF personnel, and castigated the BJP for seeking votes in the name of the slain security personnel.

"Modi and the BJP directly asked for votes in the name of the martyrs of Pulwama. What has been done for the survivors and the families of those who laid down their lives for the nation?" Yechury said in another tweet. Earlier, a controversy erupted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Md Salim questioned the government on the attack.

Salim said the Pulwama attack was a result of "incompetence" as he questioned the need for building a memorial for the slain personnel. "We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80 kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth and exploded in Pulwama. Justice for Pulwama attack needs to be done," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to security personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and wrote on Twitter, "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" The ruling party's stinging response came almost immediately accusing the former Congress president of being a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and JeM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

