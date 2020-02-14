Allow resumption of mining sector: GMPF to Goa govt, Centre

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Friday urged the Centre and the Pramod Sawant-led

government in the state to provide a lasting solution to the mining impasse here.

The mining sector in Goa came to a standstill in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and

banned extraction of iron ore. Addressing a press conference, GMPF chief Puti Goankar

said, "The economic condition of the people is very bad and falling revenue of the state government is hurting development

in Goa. Mining dependents appeal to the judiciary, state government and Centre for their urgent intervention to enable

lasting solution for the resumption of mining activities." He also lashed out at NGO Goa Foundation whose case in

the apex court led to the mining ban. He hoped the judiciary would give a decision that will

protect interests and livelihood of the people of the state as far as mining is concerned.

"The people's patience is running out due to to their pathetic economic condition," he claimed.

