Three held for duping people of crores on pretext of providing DDA plots

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:04 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 400 crore by promising them plots under DDA's Land Pooling Policy, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Satender Maan, Pradeep Shehrawat, and Subhash Chand, they said.

According to police, the accused were arrested on Thursday. The trio had formed a project called Smart Residency for duping the investors in the name of Land Pooling Policy in L Zone, Dwarka.

Police said the builders tried to attract homebuyers for investment in lucrative housing schemes in Dwarka. The DDA said it has not issued any license or approval to one Revanta Multi state CGHS Ltd and no one is authorised to invite persons to purchase any plot or flat in any project under the land pooling area without any prior registration of the project under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), a senior police officer said.

Most of the land was purchased on very high rates -- from Rs 8 crore up to Rs 10 crore per acre against the circle rate of Rs 53 lakh for an acre, police said. A total of 16 such criminal cases have been registered against various builders and societies for cheating people in the name of Land Pooling Policy, they added.

