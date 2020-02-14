New dists, municipalities big achievement-Telangana minister

Decentralization and formation of new districts, mandals, and municipalities was one of the

biggest achievements of the Telangana government after the state formation in 2014, State minister K T Rama Rao said on

Friday. Interacting with district collectors and additional

collectors, the minister for municipal administration and urban development asked them to play a key role in the new

municipal act's implementation, according to an official release.

"I can proudly say that no other state has brought in so many administrative reforms in the history of our country

in such a short span of time. Effective implementation of the new municipal act will

change the face of the cities and towns in Telangana and collectors should play an important role in its

implementation," he said. The minister stated there will be challenges in the

initial months of implementation of the new act and added the government will rollout the Telangana State Building

Permissions and Self Certification (TS-bPass) Act from April 2.

