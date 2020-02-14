New dists, municipalities big achievement-Telangana minister
Decentralization and formation of new districts, mandals, and municipalities was one of the
biggest achievements of the Telangana government after the state formation in 2014, State minister K T Rama Rao said on
Friday. Interacting with district collectors and additional
collectors, the minister for municipal administration and urban development asked them to play a key role in the new
municipal act's implementation, according to an official release.
"I can proudly say that no other state has brought in so many administrative reforms in the history of our country
in such a short span of time. Effective implementation of the new municipal act will
change the face of the cities and towns in Telangana and collectors should play an important role in its
implementation," he said. The minister stated there will be challenges in the
initial months of implementation of the new act and added the government will rollout the Telangana State Building
Permissions and Self Certification (TS-bPass) Act from April 2.
