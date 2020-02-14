Marriage of transsexual with man registered, finally
The long-cherished dream of a trans-woman and her husband turned to reality on Friday when
their marriage was officially registered. Their joy knew no bounds as the day coincided with
Valentine's Day. Twentyfour-years-old Surekha had married Manikandan, an
autorickshaw driver, in 2018 but could not register the marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act, which classifies the
bride as a woman. The couple approached the district collector and after
verification, it was found that the term bride was applicable for transgenders also, as was ruled by Madras High Court in
April last. After this, things moved swiftly and the registration
department agreed to register the marriage and accordingly both got registered at Vadavalli sub-registrar office here and
received the marriage certificate. The couple is happy now that their marriage has been
accepted legally by society.
