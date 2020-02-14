Man on the way to set ablaze woman, daughter held in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday while he was moving with a can of petrol to set

ablaze a woman and her daughter over failed marriage talks in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said.

Accused Bhairavsingh Rathod, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was angry that the woman's family had stopped

marriage talks for their daughter with him as he was jobless, Senior Inspector Dashrath Patil told PTI.

"The girl got engaged to some other person. Rathod was moving to the woman's house with a can of petrol to set her

and her daughter ablaze on Friday when we nabbed him. He had earlier sent abusive messages to the duo on social media. He

had warned the woman two days ago that he would set both of them on fire," Patil informed.

"The woman had alerted police about Rathod's threat and a watch was kept for him accordingly. He has been arrested

under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC," he added.

