Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terror violence in JK down by 60 pc since Jan: DGP tells minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:49 IST
Terror violence in JK down by 60 pc since Jan: DGP tells minister

Terror-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir has come down by 60 per cent in less than one and a half months in the beginning of 2020, in comparison to the same period last year, officials said on Friday. The information was conveyed by Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh who called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh here.

The DGP also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the security situation in the Union Territory and the steps taken to maintain peace there, officials said. During the meeting, Singh briefed the minister about the current security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP informed the minister that terror-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir had come down by 60 per cent in less than one and a half months in 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, the government officials said. At the same time, there has been no major law and order or stone pelting incident at encounter sites or during burials of neutralised terrorists, the minister was informed.

Officials said a detailed presentation was made before the minister highlighting that up to February 13 in the current year, 24 militants have been neutralised, which includes 20 killed and four arrested. This is in addition to the arrest of 12 terror operatives involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar and other areas, and the arrest of 43 over ground workers (OGWs) who were providing all kind of assistance and logistical support to various cadres of different terror outfits.

Of the 24 militants neutralised so far in 2020, the DGP's report indicated that 10 militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), three militants had recently infiltrated the UT and were neutralised at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu and 11 were from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. The minister appreciated the performance of the security forces and close coordination between Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the paramilitary forces, saying it had become much more cohesive and effective after the imposition of Governor's rule and creation of the Union Territory, officials said.

He also expressed satisfaction that in the last one and a half months, there has been no major law and order problem in the UT. The DGP also informed the minister that the surveillance mechanism, both technical and human, had been further strengthened, the officials said.

As a result of this, he said, the return of seven youths from South Kashmir to their families was possible and they were thus prevented from joining the militant rank and file, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...

Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

New York, Feb 14 AP Harvey Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where the Hollywood big shot considered them complete disposables, a prosecutor said on Friday in clos...

Delay on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to suicide attempt by passenger: Police

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020